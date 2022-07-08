BELLOWS FALLS — Thanks to money from the federal infrastructure bill, Rockingham residents won’t have to come up with an estimated $400,000 to cover the local share of the new Depot Street Bridge.
Town Manager Scott Pickup said Thursday the town is still responsible for paying for the design of the new bridge, as well as the relocation of utilities. The current estimate for the new bridge is at least $4 million, but could go higher.
“It’s pennies from heaven,” Pickup joked. “But it does take the pressure off,” he said, freeing up tax revenue for other needed projects.
He said the state Agency of Transportation made the decision to use its federal funds to cover the local costs of certain bridge projects in Rockingham and other towns. The 1909 Depot Street Bridge has been deemed “structurally deficient” by the state’s bridge inspectors.
The town was forced to revisit the new bridge last year, after the state’s engineers and consultants came back and warned that replacing the bridge at its current location could be much more expensive than originally thought — because of the hydro dam complications.
The new bridge will be “off alignment,” or in a different location, crossing the Bellows Falls Canal slightly north of the current bridge. At the site of the current dilapidated bridge, will be a new pedestrian bridge.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said it could take up to three years to complete the complicated project — build the new bridge, remove the old bridge, and get the new pedestrian bridge in place.
Hanging over the project, Golec noted, is the worry that the construction project could affect the power generation at the Great River Hydro station in Bellows Falls. The canal, which is owned by the hydro company, functions as the penstock to the station, supplying the water to operate the turbines.
The current Select Board voted last year to pursue the so-called “off-alignment” location, while at the same time maintaining a new pedestrian crossing.
If the current Depot Street Bridge was left in place for a bike or pedestrian crossing, the town would have been responsible for its repairs and maintenance.
The manager said the usual breakdown of funding is 80 percent federal, 10 percent state and 10 percent local.
Pickup said it wasn’t clear exactly how much the bridge would cost, given that the cost of building materials has increased dramatically since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And he pointed to the recent suspension of a last bridge construction project in Westminster on Route 121 over the Saxtons River as proof that things can get more complicated and expensive.
Pickup said Thursday the additional funding for the infrastructure project would mean that Rockingham could instead work on other projects, such fixing the Town Hall, which needs a lot of repairs, and the Rockingham Meeting House, which is estimated to need critical foundation work.
The town hopes to apply for a federal grant to help pay for a good portion of the work needed on the town-owned historic meeting house.
Pickup said work on the new bridge won’t begin for a couple of years, and could stretch out over three building seasons. He said he expects construction would start in 2024, with the project going out to bid in late 2023 or early 2024.
The town also recently received word that another bridge project serving The Island, that section of downtown Bellows Falls that was turned into an island 200 years ago by the construction of the canal, had cleared one potential funding hurdle.
The other remaining bridge, the Bridge Street Bridge, that connects the industrial area to downtown Bellows Falls and is located near the post office, had made it through a regional review and now stands a better chance of funding, Pickup said. The bridge has also been found to be deteriorating.
With the possible restoration of the closed Vilas Bridge to New Hampshire in the offing, Pickup said the major infrastructure investment in the new bridges in Bellows Falls was “fabulous.”