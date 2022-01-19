RUTLAND — A Londonderry man pleaded guilty Wednesday to running a drug house on Thompsonburg Road between September 2016 and July 2017.
Timothy J. Slade, 30, who has been released on conditions, accepted a plea deal that would keep him out of jail as long as he stays on the right side of the law.
Slade's sentencing was set for May 12, but the federal government is recommending he be sentenced to time served.
Judge Geoffrey Crawford, of the federal court in Rutland, accepted Slade's plea, advising him to demonstrate "prosocial behavior" between now and his sentencing.
"I'm counting on you to do an even better job of bringing this thing strong to sentencing," said the judge, "and put good marks on the board between now and then."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella told the court that while Slade has struggled with marijuana since his release on conditions, he has been fully employed "and seems to be on the right track."
Slade was taken into custody after Keith Johnson, 22, of Londonderry, was found dead of an overdose at Slade's home on July 11, 2017.
Slade was charged with operating a residence that was used to manufacture, distribute and use controlled substances between September 2016 and July 2017 and for knowingly distributing heroin to Johnson.
The court dismissed the second charge upon receiving Slade's guilty plea on Wednesday.
Slade told the court he's been working full time as an arborist, "hanging from cranes and doing hazardous takedowns," since being released.
He also told the judge he is taking methadone.
The maximum penalty Slade could have received was 20 years in jail, followed by three years of supervised release.