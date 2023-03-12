READSBORO — A FedEx box truck was totaled after it crashed into a snowbank, then hit a state-owned message board.
At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Vermont State Police learned of the incident on Route 100 in Readsboro near Bailey Hill Road.
Troopers responded and found the box truck had run off the east side of the roadway before running into a large snowbank and striking a Vermont Agency of Transportation message board sign, according to a news release.
Police said the crash caused "significant damage." They believe the accident resulted from mechanical failure in the truck.
Christopher Lunsford, 31, of Townshend, was operating the 2016 Ford box truck. State Police were assisted on scene by A's Towing.