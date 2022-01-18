BURLINGTON — Federal prosecutors are seeking to keep a Springfield man behind bars, saying there are no conditions of release that could protect the public from him.
Samuel Colby, 39, is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington Tuesday afternoon to face charges of bank robbery in connection with the Jan. 8 armed robbery of the 802 Credit Union in Springfield. He is a suspect in half a dozen recent armed robberies in the Springfield-Westminster area in the past two weeks, including the armed robbery of the Allen Brothers Farm Market in Westminster on Jan. 6.
In several instances, Colby showed bank or store employees a handgun, and in one case, threatened to shoot a bank teller if she didn't give him more money.
"There are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure the safety of the community," wrote Jonathan Ophardt, assistant U.S. attorney. Ophardt said Colby was "a significant danger to the community."
Court records also said Colby was the main suspect in the armed robbery of the People's United Bank in Springfield, the robbery of the Family Dollar store in Springfield, and the attempted second robbery of the Springfield 802 Credit Union, as well as the armed robbery of the Circle K truck stop at Exit 7 in Springfield.
Colby was arrested Friday in Springfield, capping more than a week-long investigation into his alleged illegal activities, according to documents filed Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court.
Colby has an extensive criminal record, according to a companion motion for his detention, and it noted that even after he was questioned by Springfield police and other law enforcement and his car confiscated pending a search, he continued his alleged illegal activities.
His arrest, which was announced this weekend on social media by the Springfield Police Department, drew more than 200 comments from the general public, profusely thanking the police for getting Colby off the streets.
Colby had three previous felony convictions, and served time in jail for selling cocaine and also for burglarizing a home, which was amended to trespassing. He was arrested in Bellows Falls on Nov. 1 and charged with possession of heroin. He was described as "a significant danger to the community."
The affidavit supporting the motion for detention said a search of Colby's home turned up a small amount of heroin, but also several empty envelopes typically used to hold heroin/fentanyl.
That evidence "indicates Colby suffers from opiate use disorder," the motion noted.
Police said when they searched his 2017 Chevy Malibu, they found a pellet gun under the seat of the vehicle. When they searched his home, they found a box of live ammunition for a .22 weapon, with 25 rounds, but no gun.