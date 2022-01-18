Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

A few passing clouds. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.