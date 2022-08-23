DORSET — What the four-legged contestants at the Vermont Summer Festival didn’t eat during their five weeks of competition at Beebe Farm isn’t going to waste. Far from it.
Two Southern Vermont non-profits who find forever homes for abused and neglected horses will be able to feed their residents with the grain donated by HITS Inc., which owns and operates the annual equine sports event in East Dorset.
In a social media post, The Dorset Equine Rescue shared photos of multiple pallets loaded with bags of feed, all donated by the horse show. An internet search shows the feed sells for anywhere between $18 and $23 per 50-pound bag.
The Dorset Equine Rescue is grateful for the kind gift – as is Gerda’s Equine Rescue in Townshend, which took in part of the donation so that it would go to good use before it spoils.
“[HITS] did donate last year as well, but it wasn’t anywhere near this amount,” Dorset Equine Rescue founder Jen Straub said. “They reached out to us and said we’re welcome to it.”
“HITS was pleased to be able to support the Dorset Equine Rescue,” company spokeswoman Rebecca Walton said. “We believe in their mission of rehabilitating and re-homing neglected, abused and slaughter-bound horses. The cost of feeding horses is always high, so we were thrilled to be able to contribute gain to the organization and its horses.”
If there was a complication, it’s that grain feed has a shelf life of about six months before it spoils. Not wanting any of HITS’ generosity to go to waste. Straub reached out to Gerda’s Equine Rescue in Townshend.
That organization’s founder, Gerda Silver, said the donated feed filled a trailer.
“If we had to pay for it, it would have been a $6,000 bill. That’s how much grain we have,” Silver said. “We are really, really grateful — that was good of [Straub] to share.”
The timing is fortuitous. The Dorset Equine Rescue, which has been accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, has been involved in three state police animal cruelty enforcement actions this year. It has taken in numerous horses from farms that wouldn’t or couldn’t offer proper care.
While foster farms have stepped up to take in animals, it’s put a strain on the non-profit’s resources. Straub said she’s considering a capital campaign to purchase a new home for the Equine Rescue, because its current five acres just isn’t enough.
“The need for horse rescue is huge,” she said. “We’re turning horses away every day and it’s breaking my heart.”
Caring for horses is labor-intensive and expensive, and in many cases, even well-meaning owners simply can’t keep up.
“These horses are going to slaughter or suffering or owners fall on hard times or become elderly,” Straub said. “You can’t fault someone who broke their hip and can’t do the work anymore.”