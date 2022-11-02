BRATTLEBORO — Business owners and community members filled the Municipal Center meeting room Tuesday, telling the Select Board about break-ins and other incidents that have left them feeling increasingly unsafe.
Nancy Braus of Everyone's Books said her downtown store had been broken into four times this year, and that had never occurred before. Five other business owners, including Bill Daley of Vermont Country Deli on the other side of town, described similar situations.
"As a merchant, I feel very vulnerable," said Sally Winchester, owner of Windham Flowers, who reported having five break-ins in the last seven weeks. "I'm worried about my employees."
Salon Jacque co-owner Jacqueline Bilodeau spoke of carrying mace and considering keeping a baseball bat in her car after someone had broken into her vehicle in the Transportation Center. Drug activity and prostitution also were reported in the parking garage on Flat Street.
Jill Stahl Tyler, executive director of Community House, said her group runs a day school and a residential program for traumatized children right across the street from a house where drug deals are regularly made.
"We can see everything that happens and name the players," she said.
Students at Community House pick up needles to dispose of them, and one student found a dead body at the gazebo on the Common, Tyler said. She also recounted incidents in which exchange students at Brattleboro Union High School watched drug deals occur in the Market 32 parking lot, and her 17-year-old daughter was chased by an unknown person.
Several community members urged compassion for homelessness and substance use disorder.
"We really need to separate crime, addiction, losing your housing, and actually address this with respect for the people who are going through this," said Sonia Silbert of Brattleboro.
Kurt Daims, director of Brattleboro Common Sense, offered an initiative to address the housing crisis by having emergency housing in recreational vehicles. Property owners can donate space or collect extra income, he said in a statement.
The town will be putting out a bid for a new camera system in the Transportation Center, which interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland estimates will cost about $70,000. He said the cameras have not been updated since the garage was built about 20 years ago, and poor video quality make them not too useful to police.
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he wants to see additional information for increasing maintenance of the garage in the upcoming proposed budget and to explore other ways to alleviate underlying issues as envisioned by the town's Community Safety Review Team in 2020. Board member Jessica Gelter brought up the possibility of having a case worker at the Transportation Center.
Moreland said having cameras at downtown intersections at Flat, High and Elliot streets would cost about $25,000 at each spot.
Board member Tim Wessel asked if the Police Department could increase its patrolling of the garage.
"I don't want to commit to saying that we will be able to do that," Lt. Jeremy Evans said. "I can tell you this, it's something we are looking at and trying to address, trying to manipulate our coverage."
Evans said the department has 17 officers available and one in the Police Academy. Brattleboro has 27 slots for officers.
Staffing shortages create "a lot of difficulties for us when we're looking at proper deployment for the whole town," Evans said, "not just for covering town but looking at the types of crimes that are occurring and being able to properly address those."
Last year, the department changed scheduling but kept details sparse. Evans responded to comments about not having any officers on duty at late night and early morning hours by saying, "We have officers working 24 hours/seven days a week."
Robin Johnson, who runs The Stone Church music venue, said there's a perception that Brattleboro is vulnerable at certain hours. He warned of the potential for violent interactions, as business owners like himself monitor cameras they set up after break-ins.
Michelle Simpson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, called cameras in the garage "a terrible investment."
"I have three solutions for the Transportation Center," she said. "Law enforcement, law enforcement, law enforcement."
Simpson suggested putting the money for cameras toward sign-on bonuses for police officers. Another idea being discussed involves adding a police substation to vacant space in the garage.
Dick DeGray, former Select Board member, suggested hiring the Windham County Sheriff's Office help with patrols and creating a grant program for businesses to buy surveillance systems. He pointed to federal American Rescue Plan Act money the town received and local 1 percent option tax revenue as potential funding sources.
Wessel said the town might need to be open to hiring private security. Gelter worried another entity might not share the same values of the Brattleboro Police Department.
Kate Trazaskos, executive director of the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, said the DBA and Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce feel strongly that the town should be a safe place for all members of the community. The more that parties can engage in discussions, she continued, "the more solutions we can generate."
"We want to be partners in this," she said, urging the board to address "this growing crisis."
In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, Wessel described feeling very frustrated by what he sees as inaction. He called for the board "to be more focused on what we have direct control over, right now."
"We managed to approve replacing a 20-year-old security camera system, but we need to do more, quickly," he wrote. "If we can’t, we should sell or lease the property to a private owner who will fix the problem. Not dealing with a parking garage that nobody wants to park in is not an option. We own it. Either we manage it properly and fix it, or someone else should."