BRATTLEBORO — About $838,041 from a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will go toward a floodplain restoration project long in the works at 250 Birge St. and estimated to come in at more than $1 million.
“This is a really, really important floodplain restoration project,” Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion said at the Select Board meeting Tuesday, where the grant was unanimously accepted and appropriated. “It was identified by federal and state partners after Tropical Storm Irene. It has significant floodplain capacity and it is the only property that can do that on the edge of downtown.”
Fillion recounted how during Irene in August 2011, downtown got hit pretty hard.”
“So this could help ease in certain situations,” she said.
The property along the Whetstone Brook is a former lumber storage yard for Cersosimo Lumber Company, which also has been referred to as Sawdust Alley. Staff from the town’s Planning Services Department helped the Vermont River Conservancy acquire the 12-acre parcel in October 2017 for $145,000 with money from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and other sources.
Fillion said plans call for “passive recreation” via some walking trails including a pathway for individuals with disabilities, access to the river for fishing, a parking area and a kiosk. She described how the project will involve excavation for floodplain storage, and protection of utilities and archaeological artifacts found on site.
Last summer, Fillion received approval from the Select Board to apply for the funds. She said Vermont River Conservancy owns the property and is expected to turn it over to the town after the restoration project.
Vermont Emergency Management asked the town if it would be interested in seeking the FEMA grant for which a 25 percent local match is required, Fillion told the board.
“We are really lucky that Vermont Emergency Management is taking on that entire 25 percent match,” she said. “So there is no cost to the town for this. Obviously, we will be managing the grant and there will be obligations with that but we actually can charge out management costs to the grant as well so this is a great opportunity for the town.”
Fillion anticipates permitting will occur during the winter and early spring then construction will begin in the summer. The project was approved by the Brattleboro Development Review Board in 2018.
Fillion “has tackled every impediment that has come up,” Select Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin said, noting how such projects can take years to come to fruition.