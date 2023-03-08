WATERBURY — FEMA Region 1 held an event dubbed Frosty Force earlier this month, simulating an ice storm to bring together federal, state and other disaster response capabilities in the New England region in a coordinated response.
The event was designed to test emergency workers in a long-duration power outage scenario across multiple states.
The exercise primarily took place at FEMA’s Regional Response Coordination Center in Maynard, Mass. In addition, a small contingent of FEMA workers on the region’s Incident Management Assistance Team deployed to the Vermont state Emergency Operations Center in Waterbury. Other New England states participated during the exercise, as well. Lessons learned will be shared broadly among the New England emergency response community.
IMAT Team Leader Terence Hermans said in a statement that the Emergency Operations Center in Vermont was bustling with federal and state emergency responders working side by side. The end result, he said, “By the afternoon, we helped the state [Vermont] lock down a temporary power plan, and commodity and refueling plans.”
Exercise Director Kimberly Heredia said the broad goal of the drill was to train state and federal emergency responders to work in lockstep, should a disaster strike New England. She said the only way to obtain that level of preparedness is through planning and training for likely regional disasters.
“Essentially, the goal of the exercise was to get new FEMA employees and state partners in our region acclimated to responding to the [Regional Response Coordination Center] for an emergency, and to creating a coordinated emergency response.”
Heredia added that the exercise sought to foster innovation and collaboration ahead of regional emergencies, such as hurricanes, floods, blizzards or pandemics. “We can find the gaps now — in this large-scale training ahead of a potential disaster — and make sure to improve on whatever we’ve found.”
For Heredia, one of the biggest takeaways of the exercise was highlighted by more of an accomplishment than a challenge.
“I was amazed at how natural it was for FEMA and our partners, which included multiple federal and state agencies, to come together to execute our training exercise … and to accomplish key goals of the disaster response within one day,” she said, listing goals, such as helping states institute plans of action and effectively simulating the steps necessary to potentially save lives.
“Our partners not only performed well on the day of the training event, but they also helped us plan the training, which made it almost feel effortless,” Heredia said.
Jarrett Devine, FEMA Region 1 Response Division director, applauded the efforts of each participating person and agency partner, adding the observation: "I saw amazing discussions and engagement from all” who participated in the exercise.
Lori Ehrlich, Region 1 administrator, said that state partners have expressed an interest in reviewing the plans and data from the exercise.