BRATTLEBORO — Police are investigating a dispute that resulted in injuries to a female tenant at a Canal Street apartment around midnight Sunday.
"There was a female who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries," Sgt. Michael Cable said.
Neighbors said they believe the female might have been stabbed.
"To my knowledge, it's kind of unclear at the time," Cable said.
Cable said the cause of the dispute is still under investigation and he cannot comment on that. If any arrests are made, he anticipates a news release will be issued.
John Komar, a neighbor who called police, said he heard the female cry out "please stop."
"It's pretty sad stuff," Komar said.
Komar said he believes emergency personnel were discussing knife wounds over radios and at the scene.
"The gurney stayed in the hallway," Komar said. "She refused treatment. The police really tried to encourage her. Because [the injuries] weren't life threatening, what are you going to do?"
Komar said police asked for photographs he had taken in the hallway including one featuring a man whom Komar said told him not to call the police.
Komar noted there is drug activity in the apartment building. People "scattered" from the scene when police arrived, he said.