BELLOWS FALLS -- Voters approved a $1.6 million village budget in balloting on Tuesday.
But the participation was stunningly low, with less than 5 percent turnout.
Only 79 people cast ballots, with the only draw being the budget since there were no contested races. The budget passed 56-22. There are about 3,300 residents of the village, with 1,922 registered voters, according to Village Clerk Kathleen Neathawk.
Winning reelection in the uncontested races were Village President Deborah Wright and Village Trustees James "Jiggs" McAuliffe and Stefan Golec.
Tuesday's turnout was in stark contract to last year, when there were seven candidates for two trustee positions, and more than 300 people voted.
"I guess we need something controversial to get people to come out," Wright said on Tuesday evening, saying she was discouraged with the turnout. She said she had considered having a marijuana vote on the ballot, to gauge whether Bellows Falls residents would support a retail marijuana operation in the village, but she said she had no support from her fellow trustees to put it on the ballot. "I couldn't get any real traction," she said. "Controversy brings out people."
Tuesday marked the first official time the village has switched to voting its budget by Australian ballot, rather than on the floor of Village Meeting. "It was a horrible, horrible, horrible turnout," she said. "It's the worst turnout I've seen," she said, noting that less than 20 people turned out for the floor meeting Monday night.
Wright said she still supports Australian balloting, noting that sometimes the budget has passed by about 50 people during a floor meeting.
Wright said she was also discouraged that she only garnered 43 votes out of the potential 79 ballots, with 28 people leaving the ballot blank and with eight write-ins.
She wasn't alone, as both Golec and McAuliffe garnered well below 79 votes: Golec got 42 and McAuliffe 57. Golec did not even attend Monday night's Village Meeting.
Village Moderator Paul Obuchowski's popularity remained intact, gathering 78 out of 79 votes. Neathawk, the village clerk, was also a popular choice, with 75 out of 79 votes.