BELLOWS FALLS -- Only a handful of Bellows Falls residents turned out Monday evening for the annual Village Meeting, which has been stripped of all serious decision making.
Voters a year ago approved switching the vote on the village budget to Australian ballot permanently. Last year, the budget was also voted on by Australian ballot, but that was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $1.61 million village budget, of which $1.59 million will be raised by taxes, will result in a tax increase of about half a percent -- 0.60.
The few residents who attended only raised a couple of questions about the village report, which was faulted for lack of financial information and erroneous information in the minutes of last year's meeting.
Dennis Harty said he felt bad criticizing the report, especially since the report was dedicated to his 103-year-old mother, Geraldine "Gerry" Harty, who has lived her entire life in the village.
But Harty said that, without the previous year's budget data to compare, there was no way of knowing what way the budget is headed.
Resident Douglas MacPhee pointed out the minutes of last year's meeting were obviously a victim of "cut and paste," since they were labeled the minutes of the Rockingham meeting, and not Bellows Falls.
And Village Auditor Patricia Fowler said the first time she saw the village audit was when she was checking in to Monday night's meeting. She said she and fellow auditor Timothy Powers had been asking for the audit from Village Finance Director Shannon Burbela, but without results.
Village President Deborah Wright later apologized for the problems, and said the village would do a better job.
During the presentation earlier this year from the village's professional auditor, delays were attributed to the pandemic crisis.
One good thing, according to Municipal Manager Scott Pickup, who was hired in October and is going through his first annual Village Meeting, is that the pandemic has not had an adverse effect on the village's tax revenues. Despite dire predictions, people have paid their taxes on time, he said.
Vermont municipalities are expecting funding from the federal government from the various pandemic economic stimulus programs, Pickup said, but so far no details have been forthcoming.
Pickup, who came to Rockingham and Bellows Falls from Rye, N.Y., was praised for his hard work and expertise by Trustee James "Jiggs" McAuliffe, who said it was a pleasure for the manager to answer people's questions, rather than have the trustees scramble to come up with answers.
Less than a dozen residents attended the meeting, held for the first time in the Lower Theater, to accommodate the technical requirements of Zoom. As it was, only a few residents -- aside from the media and village employees -- attended via Zoom. The meeting was also broadcast on Falls Area Community Television.
Resident Laurel Green asked the village what planning is underway to prepare for climate change, and Pickup said the village is working to protect the village's water and wastewater plants from flooding. Resident Steve Crofter wanted to know how soon the town is going to reopen the Bellows Falls Opera House, which has been closed because of the pandemic.
Soon, was the answer from Pickup, who said the target is by the end of the school year.
Wright attributed the lack of turnout to the lack of controversy in village government. A year ago, seven people ran for two trustee spots.
Voters are casting their ballots for the budget today at the Masonic Temple. There are no contested races or special articles. Wright, McAuliffe and Trustee Stefan Golec are all running unopposed for reelection. Polls close at 7 p.m.