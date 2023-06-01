BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School could soon be home to the Bears.
Eva Gould, a junior at BUHS and a member of the mascot screening committee, said the new name will be proposed for approval at the Windham Southeast School District Board’s June 13 meeting.
“Bears are fiercely protective animals who have been known to walk upon our very campus, have powerful instincts, high intelligence, highly developed communication skills, and are well known for their self-confidence and strength and therefore symbolize worthy characteristics for our mascot,” Gould said in a statement.
A committee that was formed after the School Board decided to ditch the Colonels name included input from students and staff. Names were proposed, voted on and narrowed down before coming to the Brattleboro Bears.
“At the heart of this committee’s work has been the very delicate task of respecting traditions from the past, while building upon a vision for the future,” Gould stated. “The challenge for our community as we go forth is to now model the same ability to respect our past, while we stand shoulder to shoulder with our current student body in embracing their future.”
Proposals for the name had to be gender neutral and couldn’t be the Colonels.
A new state law requiring nondiscriminatory school branding prompted the project. The Colonels name as selected in 1950 as the site of the high school had been a place where Union soldiers mustered during the Civil War.
Joe Rivers, social studies teacher at Brattleboro Area Middle School, previously presented to the board the first image of a colonel showed up in a 1958 yearbook then it changed over time, later becoming a colonel from the South. Confederate flags were waved by some fans in the 1970s and in 1996, the yearbook had a colonel with a confederate flag. In 1998, a Black doll was burned at a homecoming bonfire.
The mascot was banned in 2004; however, sports teams continued with the name.
“In this moment, I think it’s important that we come back to the present,” board member Lana Dever said at a recent board meeting where the history was discussed. “It is now intrinsically linked forever with the racist history.”
Not everyone approves of the name change, however.
Dan Hermansson, who graduated from BUHS in 2006 and served in the military, started a petition in 2020 to keep the name when another petition called for doing the opposite. He started a new petition after the board’s recent decision to change the name.
“I think it’s an important thing,” he said. “I mean the name has been around for a long time. It’s part of Brattleboro history.”
His petition currently has more than 2,000 digital signatures. He said he recently sent it to the interim school principal and School Board.
Hermansson recounted how the 2004 decision to get rid of the mascot had do with “the iconography of the old guy with a cane.”
“I just don’t know what’s upsetting to people about a name that’s a rank in the military,” he said, adding that it will cost a lot of money for rebranding. “I was in the thick of it in 2004, when they voted out the Colonel. They gave us a vote but it didn’t seem like it was heard. So I’m glad the student body got a vote and they were able to be heard this year.”
Board member Shaun Murphy, who also participated in the process in 2004, said it’s “pretty evident” the board will be moving forward with a new name.
“There’s always pushback,” he said Thursday.
Interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler previously warned there will be people who have an emotional tie to the Colonels name and won’t want to see it changed.
“It’s going to be a process and it’s going to take time,” she said. “This is an opportunity to step forward in a positive light and empower our students and empower their voices to create that change that they want to see in the world.”
In an email to school leaders, Superintendent Mark Speno praised participants in the process.
“Great work by the staff and students of BUHS!” he wrote.