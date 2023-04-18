BRATTLEBORO — In the fall, Community House plans to expand its day school to include grades 9 to 12 in the recently acquired Deacon-Holbrooke House at 80 Linden St.
"The need has been there," said Jill Stahl Tyler, executive director of Community House. "We're filling a need that we've heard about for a long time."
Community House partners with the state on a short-term residential program for children 5 to 13 years old who have trauma or emotional disturbances and need to be stabilized and assessed. Tyler said the organization usually hosts a child in the program for no longer than six months then they may go to family or another residential program.
Community House also runs a licensed independent day school. Tyler said the school serves children in the residential program and others who may do well with a therapeutic environment. Students come from surrounding areas in Vermont and New Hampshire.
Currently, the school is licensed for as many as 32 children from grades K to 8.
"The expansion will take us all the way to the end of high school," Tyler said. "Right now, I'm waiting on the architect."
Plans are being drawn up to address life safety and fire codes as the property goes from a professional office building to a school. Upgrades also will be needed on plumbing and electric.
Tyler said the school is working with the state on getting licensed for the older grades. Additional staff also are being sought.
Community House has been around for more than 40 years. Tyler said staff weren't quite ready to start planning the high school just before COVID-19 hit.
"So now, it's the time," she said.
She said the property, near the Common and within walking distance of Community House's campus on Oak and High Street and the Brattleboro Recreation Center, "works really well." The organization works with the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department to offer activities for students.
Mornings are spent on academics. Afternoons involve therapeutic recreation such as art, outdoor education, woodworking and environmentally focused studies.
"When it comes to the high school," Tyler said, "the focus in the afternoon will be on experiential learning."
Community House is partnering with other groups in turn to ensure students will have experiences that lead to their success, Tyler said.
Finding staff is a concern.
"There's not a huge amount of people out there looking for work," Tyler said. "We're going to start the first year with basically only two [high school] classrooms then expand the next year."
Community House is seeking two teachers and some paraeducators. One teacher would instruct math and science, and another would teach English and social studies. Existing staff would then be shuffled around, Tyler said.
At full capacity, the high school is anticipated to accept a maximum of 32 students.
"With the new building, we can move the middle school classroom up, which also frees up one classroom space at our existing location," she said. "We’ll decide which additional grade to open based on our referrals and needs. Currently, we think it will probably be a split with our youngest classroom."
Tyler said the entire project creates a potential for as many as 20 additional staff members.
She's looking into grants to help with the expansion project. Plans also include putting candles back in the windows of the Deacon-Holbrooke House.