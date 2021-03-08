BRATTLEBORO — Members of the Representative Town Meeting Finance Committee unanimously supported the $19,657,991 budget being proposed by the Select Board for fiscal year 2022, but couldn’t reach consensus on whether stipends for Select Board members should be increased.
“We were divided,” said Oscar Heller, chairman of the committee.
The committee didn’t take a vote on the issue but urges that board members be compensated for child and elder care.
Heller said if a committee member dissents to an item in the committee’s report released ahead of the annual March meeting, it’s noted in the document.
Compensation for child and elder care is one solution offered by community members looking to expand access to those who might want to serve on the board, he said. He described committee members being split between wanting to achieve that goal and valuing the volunteerism aspect.
Town Meeting members will set the stipends and decide other issues at the annual meeting being held remotely March 20. The board discussed a proposal to increase the payments from $3,000 for board members and $5,000 for the chairperson to $8,000 and $10,000 respectively, which the report says would lead to an increase of $25,000 in property taxes or $2.17 per $100,000 of assessed property.
With the town set to see an increase of $21,100 or 25 percent for stormwater management costs, the committee is recommending the town continue looking at creating its own stormwater utility. Town Manager Peter Elwell said stormwater management work will be undertaken by the town regardless of the funding; however, having a utility in town would fairly distribute the cost using calculations based on how much each property contributes to the total load on the public stormwater system.
“In short-hand, it is funded through user fees instead of through taxes,” he said in an email response to the Reformer. “The state of Vermont pays user fees but does not pay taxes. Since the state is responsible not only for the stormwater runoff from state-owned properties but also from Interstate 91 and other state highways, we anticipate that the state’s annual contribution to a Brattleboro stormwater utility will be significant (likely tens of thousands of dollars).”
The committee encourages the board to continue its policy of reviewing the Community Marketing Initiative every year. Speaking for himself, Heller said “some people share the sense that marketing can be pretty fuzzy.”
“I am personally glad we made that recommendation. I don’t think it’s really held anything back,” Heller said, as the board has accepted plans from the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Brattleboro Alliance for the last two years.
The committee calls the 1 percent local sales option tax, which was adopted at Representative Town Meeting in March 2019 and went into effect in July 2019, “very beneficial for the town budget at a time when these tax revenues happened to coincide with COVID.”
Heller said the sales tax captures takeout orders, online shopping and all kinds of stuff. It “generated twice as much revenue in FY20 as the meals, alcohol, and rooms tax,” the report states.
The committee knew the sales tax was controversial and wanted to highlight how the new revenue stream helped during the pandemic, Heller said.
A section of the report is dedicated to the impact of COVID-19, as the pandemic put into question whether residents would have difficulties paying property taxes and how that would affect the town’s general fund. But property tax payments have come in as expected.
“The thought is people will find a way to pay those as long as they can so you might see the effect there last,” Heller said. “There’s no reason to think that anything bad is particularly on the way and hopefully things are actually opening up.”
COVID-related assistance has “bolstered households and businesses in a variety of ways, while other economic downturns in recent decades did not get the benefits of federal aid,” the report states. “Although it is not possible to predict the financial impacts of that aid to town revenues, the influx of COVID aid may help owners continue to pay property taxes.”
The report later adds “it is believed that federal aid monies, which had an important beneficial effect for some individuals and businesses, then had a secondary positive effect on town revenues, but it is not clear precisely how or in what amounts. Furthermore, the amount of federal aid planned for the near future is not yet known.”
Everyone Eats, which was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and pays local restaurants to make meals to provide to community members facing hardships for free, didn’t generate meals and rooms tax revenues but it kept participating restaurants from closing. That led to the restaurants being able to continue direct sales to customers that did generate those revenues, according to the report.
The committee recommends voting in favor of the $12.5 million replacement of the Water Treatment Facility, calling it “necessary for the town to continue to provide safe and clean drinking water.” Town Meeting members will decide if a bond should be issued for the project.
The committee also supports allocations proposed by the Representative Town Meeting Human Services Committee, recommending projects that come from the Community Safety Review process to appear separately. A report issued in December included 41 recommendations to improve safety.
“The Community Safety Review Committee has identified many problems facing the town that may require systemic reform to address,” the report states. “The Finance Committee believes that the Human Services budget is not the appropriate vehicle for the strategic and administrative challenges of such reform.”
The Finance Committee’s report can be found at brattleboro.org.