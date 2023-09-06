BENNINGTON — Typically, the week after Labor Day Weekend is that time of year where one might consider taking the air conditioner out of their window and breaking sweaters out of storage. But this year, Mother Nature said, “Stop right there,” with a late-summer heat wave that started on Monday and is expected to persist through Friday.
High temperatures in Southern Vermont shot to double-digits above the average for this time of year, including what was officially a record-high of 88 degrees in Bennington for Wednesday according to weather.com’s almanac. It should be noted, however, that the same source lists the record for Sep. 6 in North Bennington as 94 degrees.
“We don't have the record minimum and maximum temperatures for Bennington. We just don't have a long enough period of record there to get a reliable set of data,” said Meteorologist Michael Main of National Weather Service in Albany. “But certainly, temperatures are running across the region 10 to maybe as much as 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.”
Main said that while the temperatures are teetering just below the 90-degree mark, it’s also an unusually high dew point that is making the conditions outside even less comfortable for most.
“The combination of the hot temperatures and the high dew points – in the upper-60s to around 70 – is going to lead to heat index values or ‘feels like’ temperatures in the low to possibly mid-90s today and tomorrow,” Main explained.
“These are the kind of dew points we typically see more often around the end of July, middle of August. Kind of the dog days of summer,” he added.
Main offered the fairly standard words of caution for hot weather.
“We'd certainly recommend to spend as much time in air conditioning as possible,” he said. “For people who do have to be outside or work outside, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, loose-collared clothing.
“And also another important thing is to make sure you never, ever leave people like children or pets in a car, because the car can get much hotter than the outside temperature very quickly.”
The late-summer heat wave has taken an even more significant toll in other parts of the country, with temperatures hitting triple digits all across the Midwest and prompting school cancellations up and down the East Coast.
So when can Vermonters expect a break in the heat?
“Friday is going to be the last day that’s really well-above normal,” Main said. “Friday will be a little bit cooler than it will be today and tomorrow. Then Saturday we have highs still slightly above normal, but back down to below 80.”