BRATTLEBORO — A proposed ordinance calls for fining downtown property owners if they don’t clear snow or ice off sidewalks.
“Multiple Select Board members and citizens of the community have requested that town staff review its enforcement of Section 14.4 to improve walking conditions in the downtown district,” Town Manager Yoshi Manale wrote in a memo. “The town Department of Public Works currently cleans at the town expense and rarely charges those property owners for that expense.”
Manale is recommending the Select Board amend the ordinance due to “increased non-compliance.” On Tuesday, the board will discuss the move.
Currently the code says snow from sidewalks must be removed within 48 hours of accumulation on Main Street, Elliot Street to its intersection with School Street, Harris Place, Flat Street, Elm Street, High Street to its intersection with Retting Place, Canal Street to its southerly intersection with Clark Street, and Bridge Street. If a property owner fails to do so, the town can have the snow removed at the expense of the property owner.
The proposed ordinance would allow for the town to fine someone $200 for each day a violation exists, with a waiver fee of $100 per violation. If approved at the board’s March 1, the ordinance could go into effect April 1 unless a petition blocks the process.
“We believe this will encourage downtown property owners to maintain their sidewalks in a timelier manner than is currently being done,” Manale wrote.
Other businessThe board also will need to renew its mask mandate as called for by state law that allowed local governments to adopt face covering rules. To keep it going will require an approved motion to extend the town’s resolution for another 30 days.
Another agenda item could potentially have the town replenishing the parking fund with about $555,225 and the general fund with about $90,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).
Brattleboro is set to receive nearly $3.4 million from the source. The town already collected about $1.7 million and expects to get the rest in August.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said ARPA funding can be used to replace lost public sector revenue in addition to several other things.
“Specifically, SLFRF funding may be used to pay for ‘government services’ in an amount equal to the revenue loss experienced by the recipient due to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” he wrote in a memo. “Government services generally include any service traditionally provided by a government, including construction of roads and other infrastructure, provision of public safety and other services, and health and educational services.”
The town’s parking fund “recorded significant financial losses arising directly from the pandemic,” Moreland said. Town staff reviewed the fund’s performance, compared it to recent historical trends and recommend using $555,225 in SLFRF to replenish lost revenue and to use an additional $90,000 from the source to refund the town’s general fund for an unbudgeted transfer to the parking fund authorized by the board earlier in the pandemic.
Moreland said the Brattleboro Transportation Center, a parking garage with retail space on Flat Street, needs “significant maintenance.”
“With the tenants moving out,” he wrote, referring to Dotty’s Discounted Foods, which already relocated to the Brattleboro Food Co-op, and Experienced Goods, which is anticipated to leave the space in May, “this summer may be an ideal time to take a closer look at the interior of the facility and given the age of the building, we may want to have a structural engineer perform an analysis of the facility’s capital needs. The structure is not yet 20 years old, and we should do all that we can to extend its usable life for the benefit of Brattleboro’s downtown.”