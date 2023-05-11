PUTNEY — An early morning fire in the upper mill at the Soundview Paper Co. on Thursday was called accidental.
Putney Fire Chief Tom Goddard said the fire was caused by a faulty bearing on a part of a large machine, and was not related to paper dust problems which contributed to last month's fire in the lower mill. He said the fire was "nothing significant at all," and was contained to a duct.
A bearing on a large drum was likely the source of Thursday's fire, he said. "We're not exactly sure of where the fire did start," he said. "It was purely accidental. There were no housekeeping deficiencies."
Goddard said the staff at Soundview, formerly the Putney Paper Mill, had done a good job with their "housekeeping" since the April fire, which was attributed to the accumulation of paper dust throughout the plant.
In April, the sprinkler heads were blocked by a buildup of the paper dust, Goddard said at the time. But on Thursday the sprinkler heads worked as designed.
He said since the April 14 fire, the company had shut down the plant and "blown out" the dust, a process which he said was the opposite of vacuuming.
"There are going to be accidental fires," said Goddard, but he said the company was responding to the earlier problems.
"A tremendous amount of paper dust is created" in the manufacturing process, he said, and the paper dust "goes airborne."
Southview at Putney makes consumer items such as single-use napkins from recycled paper.
Landon Wheeler, regional manager for Vermont Department of Public Safety, Division of Fire Safety, said Putney and 10 other towns have agreements with the state that they act as the local code enforcement officer. He said Brattleboro also has such an agreement.
As a result, code enforcement is in the hands of the town of Putney, he said, including inspections and plan review at the Putney paper mill.
"The state works in conjunction with local authorities on a daily basis," Wheeler said.
Goddard praised the Soundview workers who were at the plant when the fire broke out at 12:38 a.m., for taking decisive action in minimizing the danger and damage.
The fire chief acknowledged that his department has responded to the Putney mill numerous times since January, but he said in almost all the cases, it was a false alarm.
It wasn't a false alarm early this morning, he said on Thursday, but he said the damage was minimal.
Because of the mill and the building's "run card" at the department, many area fire departments were called out under mutual aid. Goddard said despite the early hour, 10 members of his department responded.
Other departments that responded included Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Dummerston, Guilford, Westminster and from New Hampshire, Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Spofford and Walpole, N.H. Rescue Inc. sent two ambulances, he said.
Bill McCarney, a spokesman for Soundview, a division of Marcal Paper that owns the Putney operation, couldn't be reached for comment.