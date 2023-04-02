BELLOWS FALLS — Close to three years after a fire heavily damaged a vacant multi-family home at 9 Barker Street, the building has been demolished.
The building, which was not occupied at the time of the July 2020 fire, was under renovation by its owner, Antonio Goncalves, who did not have insurance on the house, according to town officials. Gonvalves and his son were renovating the building, which had been vacant for four years.
Gonvalves eventually turned the building over to the town of Rockingham via a quit-claim deed, and the town paid $30,000 to have the building demolished. It also paid for asbestos clean-up, according to Town Manager Scott Pickup.
In November, the town had awarded the low bid for the building's demolition to Buck Adams Trucking and Excavation, with the understanding the demolition would be done sometime in the winter. The demolition began Monday.
At the time of the fire, officials said the blaze appeared suspicious, but no final ruling has been made.
The town has not said what it plans on doing with the now-vacant lot.