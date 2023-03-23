NORTH WALPOLE, N.H. — A fire in the basement of a home at 3 Ash Street on Thursday morning caused significant damage.
No one was home when the fire broke out, and a neighbor saw smoke coming out of the basement windows. The fire call went out at 10:48 a.m. The fire was under control by noon.
A neighbor, Cindy Richardson, said she saw flames in the basement, and once firefighters broke the basement windows, more smoke poured out.
North Walpole Fire Chief William Crawford said the fire did not appear to be suspicious, and that the occupants were both at work when the fire was discovered.
He said there was structural damage to the home as a result of the fire, and he said he didn't know if the couple could live there.
He said when he arrived on the scene Thursday morning there was heavy smoke coming from the basement, and he immediately called a second alarm.
The house was locked when firefighters got to the scene, and they had to force the door.
Firefighters were still looking for some family pets.