BRATTLEBORO -- A garage and two vehicles at a home were destroyed in a fire.
At about midnight Saturday, the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to the structure fire at a two-story residence of 687 Western Ave. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control about nine minutes to 1 a.m., according to a news release.
BFD said the home had "moderate damage but is salvageable." The Brattleboro fire and police departments are conducting a fire investigation.
Four people live in the building owned by Megan Neumeister, according to the news release.
Fire departments from Guilford and Keene, N.H., assisted at the scene. Covering the Brattleboro stations were departments from Dummerston, Putney, Greenfield, Mass., and Hinsdale, N.H..
No injuries were reported.