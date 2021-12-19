BRATTLEBORO — A garage and two vehicles at a home were destroyed in a fire.
At about midnight Saturday, the Brattleboro Fire Department responded to the structure fire at a two-story residence of 687 Western Ave. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control about nine minutes to 1 a.m., according to a news release.
BFD said the home had “moderate damage but is salvageable.” The Brattleboro fire and police departments are conducting a fire investigation.
On Sunday, Fire Chief Len Howard said they learned the origin of the fire was in the garage but interviews are still being held.
“They did have some construction work going on, refinishing floors and stuff,” Howard said. “We got to talk to everyone involved. I’m not say that’s what it is.”
Four people live in the building owned by Megan Neumeister, according to the news release.
Fire departments from Guilford and Keene, N.H., assisted at the scene. Covering the Brattleboro stations were departments from Dummerston, Putney, Greenfield, Mass., and Hinsdale, N.H..
No injuries were reported.