WILMINGTON — Wilmington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 75 Pond Loop Road on Friday, May 14, 2021, just to find that the building was completely burned down to the ground. Wilmington Fire Chief Scott Moore said that the Chimney Hill complex called in the fire, but when the firefighters arrived on the scene there was nothing left of the building.
“It's been burning for quite a while and nobody noticed it,” said Chief Moore.
The resident of the building was away on a trip. Most of the people that live in that community are second home owners.
The Vermont State Fire Investigators were called to look into the cause of the fire and what time it could have accorded. No injuries were reported.