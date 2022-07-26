PUTNEY — An outbuilding for storing equipment was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday evening.
"Luckily, there was no loss of life and no injuries," said Maria Ogden, co-owner. "Big shout out all the fire departments that showed up."
Putney Fire Chief Tom Goddard said the fire at 62 Orchard Hill Road is under investigation — it is not considered suspicious nor to have been started by humans. He confirmed there were no injuries or deaths.
Departments responding to the fire came from Putney, Brattleboro, Dummerston, Westminster, Guilford, Rockingham, Spofford, N.H., Walpole, N.H., Westmoreland, N.H., and Chesterfield, N.H. Also on scene were Windham County Sheriff's Office and Rescue Inc.
Ogden and her husband Ward Ogden said the outbuilding formerly housed sheep but has not for the last two years.
Goddard called the building "a total loss" and noted it contained some machinery. A charred tractor could be seen among the damage.
Also inside the outbuilding were swallows' nests, Ogden said. She wondered if the birds were looking for their nests.
Crews were dispatched to a first-alarm fire at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, Goddard said. The owners confirmed the building was on fire and firefighters arrived to find it fully involved.
"We made quick work of it," Goddard said. "Thanks to our mutual aid partners."
Goddard said the fire was upgraded to a second alarm because the property was so remote, and he wanted to ensure there would be "plenty of people and plenty of water."
A line of hose traveled 1,700 feet down the narrow road leading to the outbuilding. Water was supplied by tankers, Goddard said.
"Thank God," he said.
Ogden said she could share more information about the fire after speaking with her insurance company.