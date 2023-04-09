BELLOWS FALLS — A storage shed and workshop were destroyed in a fire believed to have been caused by electrical issues.
Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis said the fire on Saturday occurred in three shipping container structures or outbuildings, where the owner had a workshop and storage space with tools and other items.
"We believe that the fire appears to have started electrically from an overheated circuit and spread to the other containers but everything was contained to his backyard," McGinnis said.
At about 6:21 p.m. Saturday, the Bellows Falls Fire Department responded to the structure fire on Atkinson Street. Firefighters arrived to find "a heavily involved garage fire," according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
The fire department reported the structure is a total loss. The department thanked Walpole, N.H., Fire/EMS Department for having an ambulance at the scene, the Bellows Falls Police Department for helping with traffic, the Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department and Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department for bringing engines to the scene, and Fire Mutual Aid for dispatching.
No injuries were reported. McGinnis said he hasn't publicly identified the owner yet.