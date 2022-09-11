BRATTLEBORO — No one was inside working when a fire occurred at the Fulflex plant on Justin Holden Drive Sunday.
“As long as everyone is safe, we can always rebuild stuff,” Don Venice, vice president of Fulflex, said at the scene at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
At the time of the interview, it was too early to tell the extent of the damage. Crews had just found the fire on the first floor in the mixing department, which Venice described as “the first step in the process” of making elastic rubber products.
Brattleboro Fire Chief Len Howard said the biggest issue was visibility due to smoke. On “a good day,” he explained, the building is a maze of catwalks and trip hazards.
Firefighters were taking precautions to avoid getting entangled, Howard said. Two firefighters were cooling off and getting hydrated.
No injuries were reported. Currently, the cause of the fire is being investigated.
Garware Fulflex USA Inc. is considered a global leader in its industry, according to its LinkedIn profile. Its products are used for textiles, medical and personal protective equipment, sports, hygiene, fitness and rehabilitation, insulation tapes, food and agriculture, eco-friendly items and more.
“A strong commitment to research and development fosters a strong culture of innovation that allows us to meet the changing needs of the global market,” the profile states.
The Brattleboro plant is on Justin Holden Drive off Putney Road, across from 99 Restaurant and the Vermont Building. A fire alarm went off at about 6:08 a.m. Sunday and it was upgraded to a third alarm at about 7 a.m., according to a news release from the Brattleboro Fire Department.
“Crews made an interior attack, the crew encountered heavy smoke conditions with zero visibility,” the news release states. “They were able to make their way to the fire area to see that the sprinkler system was holding the fire. The crews were ordered out of the building.”
Ventilation points on the roof and the side of the building were opened up. Once it was considered safe to go inside, crews went in to extinguish the fire.
“The contents on fire were on a rack system and it was going to take an extended period of time to get the contents down that were burning,” states the news release.
At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the fire was reported under control.
Burning contents generated “many different colors of smoke” and the water runoff from the scene made it to the underground drain system on Putney Road, which eventually dumps into the Connecticut River, according to the news release. The Vermont Hazmat Team, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, and New Hampshire Department Natural Resources were on the scene handling the environmental issues.
Fire departments on scene came from Dummerston, Guilford and Putney in Vermont; Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Keene and Walpole in New Hampshire, and Greenfield and Turners Falls in Massachusetts. Golden Cross Ambulance also responded.
Covering the Brattleboro stations were departments from Westminster, Wilmington, Bernardston, Mass., Swanzey, N.H., and Northfield, Mass.