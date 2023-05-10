WESTMINSTER — Louise Cheeney has endured a lot in the past year — including the loss of her husband Steve to cancer. On Wednesday, a fire heavily damaged her home, and destroyed her garage and barn.
Cheeney was surrounded by friends and family late afternoon Wednesday, as Westminster firefighters battled the remnants of the blaze, and worked to extinguish "hot spots" in her home's attic.
She hugged her granddaughter, Marijane Cheeney, 17, who lives with her at the Westminster Heights Road home. She talked to Marijane's friends who had come to support her, and maintained a graciousness that was nothing short of amazing.
Multiple fire departments were called to help battle a two- alarm fire at 200 Westminster Heights Road that involved three structures on Wednesday May 10, 2023.
"I just had new windows put in the house, and a new roof last summer," she said in the hubbub.
Her new-to-her car and her granddaughter's car were parked, charred, tires melted to nothing, in front of where the three-bay garage had been.
She had only owned that car three months, she sighed.
But kindness arrived in the form of a Walpole, N.H., firefighter, who wanted Louise to know that at least one of her cats was alive and well, but scared and hiding in the cellar.
"It's probably Miss Buttons," said Cheeney, who retired after a career as a nurse with the Visiting Nurses Association. Asthma forced her into an early retirement, she said. She and her husband had lived there 37 years, she said.
Her neighbor, Bucky Adams, brought in one of his excavators to help the firefighters put out the fire, tearing down the remains of the barn and garage to get it away from the house.
"I have wonderful neighbors," she said.
Cheeney said she was home when the fire broke out, and was sitting on the couch with her sister when they heard an ominous "pop." And there was a smell, she said. "And it didn't smell good," she said.
She and her sister called 911, and she tried to move her and Marijane's car out of harm's way but it was too hot and too late.
Westminster Fire Chief Cole Streeter said the fire presented firefighters with enormous challenges initially, as there were three buildings involved and two cars. He said his priority was saving the house.
Firefighters were up on the roof with saws, trying to get at hot spots that hadn't been extinguished, the chief said.
Streeter called a second alarm, and both Putney and Walpole, N.H., sent engines to help the Westminster crew.
"There was a lot of fire," Streeter said. The garage was not attached to the home but was built very close to it, endangering the house.
Cheeney said her late husband Steve had worked as a mechanic for many years, and then spent the last 20 years of his life working at Sonnax in Rockingham.
"I have no idea what he had in there," she said. "He just had stuff. We've lived here 37 years."
Cheeney took care of her husband after his cancer diagnosis, and took care of other family members including her brother and mother who also recently died.
The Cheeneys ran what they called "Camparama" in back of their house, letting friends and family set up camper trailers for the summer in a field in back of their house, a friend said.
"The Cheeneys are pillars of the community, who gave back," said David Clark of Westminster West, who used to employ Steve Cheeney at his business, Sports Car Services.
Clark said he was headed toward Bellows Falls when he saw an enormous column of black smoke and feared the worst for the Cheeneys. When he got there, he said, "it was roaring and it was too hot to save anything."
Just this past weekend, Clark removed six cars he bought from Louise Cheeney that were in the garage, part of her husband's collection of old sportscars that no longer ran.
"Both Steve and Louise were standup people," he said.
Louise Cheeney's sister, Liz Meere, expects to start a GoFundMe account to help Louise and her granddaughter.