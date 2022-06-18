BELLOWS FALLS — Fire poured out of a third story apartment on 9 Blake Street as crews arrived on scene to battle a structure fire that occurred Saturday afternoon.
Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis said the fire appeared to have been started by a stove.
“When we arrived, there was heavy fire on the third floor (which) was starting to come out the front of the building and out of the side. There was one person who had gone back in to get a cat. That person exited the building shortly after I got here,” said McGinnis.
1 of 10
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at 9 Blake Street, in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
McGinnis talked highly of his crew and the surrounding departments in their efforts to contain the fire to the third floor. The first two floors did sustain smoke and water damage and the third had heavy fire damage. The first two floors belonged to the owner of the building while the third floor was being rented out.
No injuries were reported from the fire, but two cats are still missing.