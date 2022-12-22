HINSDALE N.H. — Just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hinsdale Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at Starting Gate Lane at Raceway Park. When crews arrived, there were flames showing from the kitchen side of the trailer.
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said the fire started from a rag in the kitchen while the homeowner was cooking food.
“We made entry at the front door and kept the fire contained to the kitchen,” said Zavorotny.
The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of the fire department arriving on the scene. Brattleboro, Putney, and Northfield, Mass., fire departments were called and Chesterfield Fire Department covered for Hinsdale.
Zavorotny added that people should keep a fire extinguisher handy, noting that the homeowner in this case could not get to his.
No injuries were reported, but the building was determined to be a total loss. Zavorotny said he notified the Red Cross of the incident.