MARLBORO — On Sunday evening, several fire departments responded to a structure fire with a report of a person trapped in the building at 1061 Augur Hole Road. The initial call came in around 9:32 p.m. and was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire to help draw in more fire trucks from surrounding departments to help fight the fire.
Acting Marlboro Fire Chief Andrew Richardson said when he arrived on scene there was heavy fire showing from the right side of the building and two people standing in front of the building with minor burns. That is when he was notified that there was another person possibly trapped inside the building.
“I arrived on scene, there were three small explosions. I'm assuming that they were the O2 cylinders that the resident had in the house,” said Richardson. “I saw two other people standing outside the building. I made sure that they were okay. I pulled them away from the building and had them go up to their house and wait for rescue.”
Richardson said that he believes only one person lived at the residence at the time of the fire.
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire in Marlboro on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“Trailer fires are tough because once there's an ignition, they go very quickly and it can be really hard to get inside and fight the fire from inside because structurally they're just not built as sound as a normal house. They're like a tinderbox,” said Richardson.
No firefighters were injured, and Richardson said he has contacted the Vermont State Police to investigate the cause of the fire. They are searching for the possible person who was reported inside the building. There was a report of one person transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for burns but that could not be confirmed at press time.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.