TOWNSHEND — Firefighters make quick work in extinguishing a first-alarm fire that started in the rear of a building at 1019 Route 30 on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The fire was called in by a passerby that saw the smoke. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation

