TOWNSHEND — Firefighters make quick work in extinguishing a first-alarm fire that started in the rear of a building at 1019 Route 30 on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The fire was called in by a passerby that saw the smoke. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation
Fire on Route 30
Trending Now
-
Former Mattress Outlet sold in auction
-
Running on inspiration: Whetstone's Hiler eyes another marathon, despite loss of leg
-
Two-alarm fire on Canal Street
-
National Guard visits Brattleboro
-
Former Brattleboro resident inducted into National Ski Patrol Hall of Fame
-
Rockingham $1.7 million check snafu straightened out
-
Marlboro junior high, three staffers in quarantine following positive COVID test
-
Colonels lose to Windsor 42-21
-
Mocha Joe's fires baristas after picketing over pay, PPE demands
-
Hinsdale to switch to remote learning after student tests positive for COVID