WESTMINSTER — Members of Westminster Fire & Rescue held their annual Fire Prevention Day at Station 1 where around 200 students and teachers from area schools were treated with several events on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. People were able to get a ride in the Tower Ladder, learned top crawl through a fog filled basement, and watch a firefighter get dressed in full gear. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Game Wardens also came with a moose head to teach. Golden Cross Ambulance arrived with three ambulances to show their equipment that they use. The Windham County Sheriff's Office educated the children about what they use on the job as well. Jay Gagne, training coordinator for Westminster Fire & Rescue, added that although everyone had a great time, the focus was on fire safety education and fire prevention. Teaching them today might save a life tomorrow.