Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Several local fire departments and marching bands participated in the 134th Annual Fire Prevention Parade that was held in Bellows Falls on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Several local fire departments and marching bands participated in the 134th Annual Fire Prevention Parade that was held in Bellows Falls on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. More photos on page A3.

PHOTOS: 134th Annual Fire Prevention Parade

1 of 62