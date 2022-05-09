VERNON — Fire trucks from the tri-state area lined Meadow Road as firefighters battled a house fire late Monday evening.
Alex Dunklee, the fire chief for Vernon Fire Department, said they got a call for a house fire that was fully involved around 7:40 p.m.
When arriving on scene of the two-alarm fire, Dunklee talked about what he and his crew saw.
“We had heavy fire there [pointing towards the left side of the home], there was a garage or something there, and then also the backside of the house was burning,” said Dunklee.
Dunklee added that the fire spread into the wooded area behind the house and started moving up the hill toward Woodland Road. A crew from Putney Fire Department was able to prevent that fire from spreading.
Crews battle a house fire at 55 Meadow Road, in Vernon, Vt., on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Route 142 was closed to allow trucks to bring to the site.
No injuries were reported.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was caused by a spark emitted from an outdoor wood boiler, causing a brush fire next to the structure, which then extended into the dwelling, as well as a vehicle. The cause is considered accidental.