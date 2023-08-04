DOVER — The termination of John Flores, who served as Dover Free Public Library's director for 24 years, has prompted an outpouring of support and questions.
More than 50 people attended a community meeting Thursday night at Dover Town Hall organized by Tom Young and Ed Brookman. Brookman said he chaired the Board of Library Trustees until he resigned in the spring, after disagreeing with other board members and feeling he could no longer be effective.
"I think there's a lot of let's just say unconfirmed information going around," Young said at the start of the meeting. "I don't think we have anything like the full story. One thing I think is very clear is we are all here because we care about the library."
In talking with community members, Young said, "it is true that there is very impressive support for John Flores." Several letters to the editor have been published since the news broke.
The board met Thursday morning to craft a statement to read at the community meeting, describing its unanimous decision to remove Flores as "not well received by some" but "thoughtful and well reasoned."
"Despite our awareness that our recent difficult decision may be disruptive, this board feels it is duty bound to remove a library director, even a longtime director, if it believes the library would be best served by such a decision," the statement reads.
Board members said they couldn't discuss job performance. They confirmed the decision didn't have to do with a belief that Flores had committed a crime.
The board went through "a thorough and objective process before deciding to remove John from the library director position," according to the statement. A performance review "covered a significant look back period and numerous topics," and he was given a list of action items to review "generally aimed at maximizing the library as a community resource" and "promoting a cooperative relationship with the board" as well as "observing sound fiscal" practices and "prioritizing community wants and needs."
In June and July, FLores' conduct and performance were reviewed. He was provided a memorandum and invited to attend an executive session, according to the statement.
"The board listened to all of his feedback" at its July 18 meeting, the statement reads. "After further executive session discussion among ourselves, we asked John to rejoin the executive session."
Flores was told the board was thinking about removing him due to ongoing concerns, according to the statement. The board said Flores was advised the library might be "best served by different leadership."
"After further discussion, the board left executive session and voted in open session to remove John, thanking him for his dedicated service to the library," the statement reads. "Some of you may not agree with the board's decision. We respect everyone might have their own views about what is best for the library."
Brookman noted Flores has sough legal counsel so he can't discuss the matter further. Flores wasn't at the meeting.
Young said he doesn't believe the decision was guided by community input. Since the termination, he has heard from many people about Flores' "creativity, advocacy, [and] ability to manage staff."
"This board is really micromanaging its authority, where it's really exceeding Vermont guidelines," Brookman said. "The staff is very unhappy with the current board and what they're imposing."
Brookman said he learned longtime donors aren't planning to contribute funds due to what's going on.
"There's consequences to what's going on," he said. "None of it's good."
Trip Morse, who's soon to be divorced by the children's librarian, said the library is "a fabric of this town" and Flores has been "a big part of the fabric."
"He's a curmudgeon and he's all those things but he's a true librarian," Morse said.
Morse, an insurance agent, called the situation "a lawsuit waiting to happen." A wrongful dismissal lawsuit in Rockingham led to a library director being reinstated and getting back pay, Young said.
Kristine Sweeter, library director in Whitingham and supporter of Flores, said she hopes the board consulted with the Vermont Department of Libraries and trustees at other libraries.
"There's so many things you do before you go to this," she said. "I've been at my library for 18 years. If this happened to me, I'd be devastated."
Sweeter described Flores as "a mentor to me."
Dan DeWalt of South Newfane, a library patron, said he's heartened by the community's support in the wake of the situation. He encouraged Dover residents to recruit candidates to oust current board members on Town Meeting Day.
Carol Zaiger Flores, Flores' wife, suggested supporters send letters to Flores by email at zendogsfly@gmail.com then he will send them to his attorney. A petition is being circulated with signatures from concerned citizens.
Sue Rand, vice chairwoman of the board, said the board is in the process of getting a survey out to library patrons and putting together a job posting.
"We've obviously been preoccupied for the last several months," she said at the end of the meeting. "There are things that are actually improving at the library. I won't go into that."
Rand said she always liked Flores but only became aware of personality issues when she joined the board. She commended the two staff members for holding down the library in his absence and answering questions in a difficult time.
Community members said they plan to attend the next board meeting Tuesday at 1 p.m. A section of the agenda has been reserved for public comment.