Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
KEENE, N.H. — Several fire departments braved the frigid temperatures to battle a two-alarm fire on Elm Street in Keene, N.H., on Saturday. The Brattleboro Fire Department was among the many area fire departments that responded to the fire, including New Hampshire fire departments from Chesterfield, Walpole, Spofford, Swanzey, Marlborough and Jaffrey. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A family member set up a GoFundMe page, saying her parents, sister, brother and brother-in-law “lost everything in the fire” and have nowhere to go. The link to the GoFundMe page is: https://bit.ly/3Y4wpal
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.