MARLBORO — Authorities are investigating a suspicious building fire near the intersection of Town Hill Road and VT Route 9 Friday night.
The Marlboro Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. Firefighters observed flames emerging from beneath the structure, and were able to save the structure through fire suppression efforts.
No one was inside the single-story wooden building and no injuries were reported. As part of Marlboro Fire Chief Rusty Sage's assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
Investigators responded to Marlboro and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement. The building sustained moderate damage from fire, heat, smoke, and water.
This is the third suspicious fire in the past three weeks. The other two suspicious fires were in Putney. It is not known at this time if the fires were connected. On Oct. 2, the Putney Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at an abandoned property at 19 Shag Bark Hill. On Oct. 9, the Putney Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Rod’s Towing and Repair on Main Street.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Stephen DiGregorio of the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.