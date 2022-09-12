ROCKINGHAM — Bellows Falls Fire Lt. Ben Masure wants something done.
Masure, 27, a longtime member of the Bellows Falls Village Fire Department, says he was assaulted by Rockingham Fire Captain Lawrence White at the scene of a fatal fire in Rockingham on Aug. 25.
The two men were among the first on the scene of the fire at the Old River Road home of John and Sallie Shibley, in a remote hilltop location overlooking Herrick's Cove and the Connecticut River.
Masure was first on the scene of the fire — the Shibleys are actually neighbors of his. And White arrived with the Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department pumper, the first piece of apparatus at the scene. The Shibley home has a long, steep and narrow driveway, which opened out to a large plateau and field, where the fire was raging.
A motorist on nearby Interstate 91 saw the flames and called in the fire. But there was confusion, Masure said, whether it was a structure fire or a one-acre brush fire. That confusion could have added to the tension and initial decision making, Masure said.
There was no rescue for the 95-year-old Shibley, who was trapped in a wing of the log cabin home, his wife Sallie had told Masure. He had met her as she walked down the driveway, seeking help. She had tried to rescue her husband and their dog but couldn't.
Masure and White argued — heatedly, by all accounts — about the location of the pumper, since Masure wanted that key location, he said, for the Bellows Falls ladder truck, which was on its way.
They exchanged plenty of nasty and obscene words, Masure said, and White grabbed him by the collar, pushed him back and threw him against the Rockingham pumper. Masure said he didn't need medical attention.
Later during the fire, two other firefighters from the different departments got into a shouting match, but it didn't result in physical confrontation.
Because of its location in rural Rockingham, the Rockingham department and its chief, Kevin Kingsbury, were in charge of how the fire should be fought.
The Aug. 25 incident is only the latest disagreement between the two departments, which are two of the three departments that serve the 5,008 residents of Rockingham and its two villages, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River.
Many small Vermont towns are served by multiple fire departments; usually it's a function of geography and residents' demand for a quick response.
According to Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis, the Rockingham Volunteer department was formed in 1970 when some men from Rockingham split off from the Bellows Falls department and vowed to serve the rural parts of Rockingham. The break up hasn't always been amicable, long timers with both departments say.
Bad feelings and distrust have lingered off and on for decades, and the departments — and their respective supporters — have resisted any move to merge them into one town-wide department. Much of the perennial dispute over consolidation of the town of Rockingham and the two villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River government also involves the three fire departments.
White, who is a longtime Rockingham town employee and member of the volunteer Rockingham fire department, is also the town-appointed fire warden, and he runs the town's recycling and transfer station as part of his highway department duties.
Rockingham and Bellows Falls Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said Monday that White — who has been absent from the recycling center — was on medical leave and had been since the fire.
Pickup said he met with both Kingsbury and McGinnis together a few days after the fire to discuss what happened. Pickup supervises McGinnis, but the Rockingham fire department is independent and not under his supervision.
Masure said he filed a complaint against White with the Vermont State Police in Westminster, a day or two after the alleged assault. But neither Vermont State Police Lt. Anthony French, commander of the Westminster barracks, nor the trooper handling the investigation, returned calls about the status of their investigation.
Adam Silverman, a spokesman for the Vermont State Police, said Monday that the department had received a complaint and that there was an open investigation.
Both Pickup and Kingsbury said Monday that they were waiting for the Vermont State Police investigation and report into the incident before taking action.
Pickup said that a third person, a member of the Rockingham department, witnessed at least part of the confrontation between Masure and White. He said he hadn't talked to him, but Kingsbury had.
Pickup said there was some disagreement about what had taken place. Kingsbury declined to say what the other department member saw, again saying he was waiting for the state police report.
Masure, who recently served on the Rockingham Select Board, said he wrote a lengthy letter to all five members of the Rockingham Select Board a few days after the fire, and has not received a response.
Peter Golec, chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, said he could not comment on the situation.
Masure and McGinnis both said they were disappointed that Kingsbury and the Rockingham department has not taken any action to discipline White. Both Masure and McGinnis had declined to talk about the incident with the Reformer earlier, but said they changed their minds when Rockingham failed to acknowledge the situation and discipline White.
"I trust Ben as an officer in the department and as a person," said McGinnis. "I have no reason to doubt his story and stand behind him," he added.
If the roles had been reversed, they said, and Masure had assaulted someone, he would be suspended pending an investigation, McGinnis and Masure both said.
Masure, who grew up in Bellows Falls but now lives in Rockingham, said he came forward about the incident because he was afraid "it was being swept under the rug."
"We're going on three weeks," he said.
While Rockingham is an independent department, it does receive about $35,000 from the town tax coffers, with $19,500 of that going toward its mutual aid fees. Funding for all its trucks and most of its equipment comes from the town, which also pays for the equipment for Saxtons River and Bellows Falls departments.
The BF department firefighters get paid an hourly rate for responding to fires. The Rockingham crew is strictly volunteer and conducts its own fund-raising.
White refused to talk about the incident when contacted at home a few days after the fire, saying he was waiting to talk to the Vermont State Police investigator. He couldn't be reached Monday.
"We're not going to do anything formally at the moment," Pickup said Monday. "The state police have not come to any conclusion. Larry is on medical leave and has been since the incident," he said.
Pickup said a third person saw the exchange between Masure and White. "I don't know if the events were corroborated. People have differing opinions how things actually occurred."
"We're not going to ignore it," said Pickup. "It's just a little premature," he said, until the state police finish the investigation.
As for the future of the fire service in the town of Rockingham, Pickup acknowledge it was a hot topic, politically.
"There's a history there," he acknowledged. "I'm sure it will come up at the tri-board meeting in end of September, it will be a really political discussion," he said, referring to the quarterly meetings between the Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River boards.
"Everything's on the table at this point," he said.
Kingsbury said that he wished Masure had not gone public with his complaint.
"Ben Masure should remember that on 9-5 he was at my house discussing this incident and admitted he was a little hot when he confronted Larry, so as the initial instigator of this incident I don't think going public is in his best interest, or in any way going to help solve any issues between departments," Kingsbury said in a follow-up email.
"From time to time everywhere there have been these spats between fire departments. In the old days, at the end of the day, you'd sit down with a couple of cold ones and talk it out," he said.
"As far as working together, I don't see any issues. We are all there for one purpose: protect life, property and the environment and we are all professionals and we will stay focused on that mission," he said.