Several fire departments responded to the first-alarm fire at 134 Old Stage Road, in Putney, Vt., on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
PUTNEY — A 20x20 round yurt structure was destroyed in a late evening fire at 134 Old Stage Road on Monday.
Several fire departments responded to the first-alarm fire, which came in around 9:30 p.m. as a chimney fire. Putney Fire Chief Tom Goddard said that when crews arrived they found out it was a yurt structure that was fully involved and had mostly collapsed.
The yurt was not attached to the residential home and no one was in the structure during the time of the fire.
“With the mutual aid that we had, everything went really well,” said Goddard. “We had water supply established right off the bat, and had plenty of help.”
No injuries were reported from the fire and the cause is under investigation.
