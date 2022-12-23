BRATTLEBORO — Administrators brought forward their first draft of the proposed Windham Southeast School District budget and received a favorable reaction.
"This is representative of this group's input on engagement with staff and many hours of deliberation," Frank Rucker, business administrator at Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, said at the WSESD Board meeting Tuesday. "I think it is a well thought out plan and I know it's much driven by those guiding questions that we shared early on back in November, our reopening goals and supporting our students."
The approximately $63 million budget proposed for fiscal year 2024 represents a 3.2 percent or $1.9 million increase over last year and pays for educating about 2,400 K-12 public school students in Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney. That percentage is "quite a bit under the inflation rate but we have shifted some of the focus of what we're spending on," Rucker said.
Rucker pointed out the single largest increase, $1.2 million, covers supportive services from the supervisory union, such as special education, diversity and equity programming, transportation and English as a second language.
The second largest proposed increase, $453,000, is for student support services, which includes counselors and nurses, as well as newer staff members who are social workers, clinicians and behavior interventionists. Proposed in the budget are two new positions for the latter group of support staff.
Rucker said the highest category of proposed spending, $26 million, is for classroom instruction.
"We're mostly people," he said. "We're not equipment and industrial process. We are people so, of course, you would expect the wages to be the single larger cost component."
Rucker said salaries and wages are up about $1.1 million in the proposed budget, which includes about 10 new positions.
"But we have had quite a bit of turnover and that's why we're not seeing this number look more like an inflation rate, which would be a 5 percent increase," he said.
Health insurance costs are budgeted to increase by $775,000. Rucker said the state negotiates for health insurance, not the district.
Rucker described the student population being "quite stable."
"But if we're gonna see spending increases, it's awfully helpful from a tax point of view if it correlates with an increase in enrollment," he said. "So we have a small increase but not significant."
A capital plan for the district is in the process of being refined, Rucker said. He noted the district is in "good shape" with its fund balance or surplus — there's $5.1 million with plans to apply $900,000 to the budget this fiscal year and $900,000 next year.
The district is waiting on an equalized pupil count to determine the projected tax rate. That number weights students differently based on age, poverty and ability to speak the English language.
"I am anticipating that it will be similar to the inflation rate, that tax impact, which may prompt us to revisit this draft," Rucker said, adding that administrators would generally not propose a budget if it is "going to spike the tax rate."
Included in the budget is a new aviation program at the Windham Regional Career Center at the high school, and funding for professional development and furniture to better accommodate different types of learners as requested by student representatives to the board at the last meeting.
Board members acknowledged the spending plan is a first draft and commended administrators.
"I have to say I'm very impressed how this was developed," board member Shaun Murphy said. "It's pretty awesome how well thought out it is and how careful it is. I see that in the Finance Committee ... you can really see the amount of energy, time and care that has been really expended in order to come up with this."
Board Chairwoman Kelly Young thanked Rucker, Superintendent Mark Speno, other administrators and the Finance Committee for their work on the budget.