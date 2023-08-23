Teachers across the region are preparing their classrooms for the new school year as summer vacation nears an end.
Jordan Leonard, a first-grade teacher at Vernon Elementary School, gets some of the books ready for her students as she prepares her classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jordan Leonard, a first-grade teacher at Vernon Elementary School, prepares her classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Shannon Minor, a sixth-grade teacher at Vernon Elementary School, charges up some tablets as she prepares her classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Shannon Minor, a sixth-grade teacher at Vernon Elementary School, writes a welcome message to her students as she prepares her classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.