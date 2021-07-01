The first meeting of the Pension Benefits, Design, and Funding Task Force will be held in person at 9 a.m. today in Montpelier at 109 State St. (also known as The Pavilion). A story on the task force’s first meeting incorrectly reported that it would be held virtually. The meeting will be available to watch online via a link from the committee home page: https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/detail/2022/367
Greg Sukiennik covers Vermont government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@reformer.com.