The first meeting of the Pension Benefits, Design, and Funding Task Force will be held in person at 9 a.m. today in Montpelier at 109 State St. (also known as The Pavilion). A story on the task force’s first meeting incorrectly reported that it would be held virtually. The meeting will be available to watch online via a link from the committee home page: https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/detail/2022/367

Greg Sukiennik covers Vermont government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@reformer.com.

Greg Sukiennik has worked at all three Vermont News & Media newspapers and was their managing editor from 2017-19. He previously worked for ESPN.com, for the AP in Boston, and at The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass.