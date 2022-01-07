MONTPELIER — Some Bennington and Windham County towns will get new state representation, and some local politicians will be out of their jobs, according to two redistricting plans under consideration for the Green Mountain state.
Vermont is one of 10 states that has a mix of legislative districts represented by one or two lawmakers. State law prescribes that every 10 years, when the latest U.S. Census figures come out, the Legislature must reapportion its 150 representatives and 30 senators fairly among Vermont's population. It's baked into state law, thanks to a 1960s court decision, and the General Assembly can't leave town without approving a plan.
The redistricting plan put forward by a 4-3 majority of the Legislative Apportionment Board proposes to redraw Vermont entirely with single-member districts. That would mean new lawmakers for many Windham and Bennington County residents, and lead to at least three seats in which one of two incumbents currently sharing two-member districts would be unseated.
SINGLE MEMBER PROPOSAL
In the majority single-member proposal, Manchester would become a district unto itself, meaning that one of the town's two representatives — Kathleen James or Seth Bongartz, both Democrats — would be forced out. Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland, which are currently part of the same district as Manchester, would then have their own one-member district.
Bennington would be split up across four districts, with one also representing Shaftsbury and Glastenbury.
Pownal and Stamford — two towns with no direct route between them — would be part of a new Bennington-1 district.
In the Northshire, the current Bennington-Rutland district would continue to represent Dorset, Danby and Mount Tabor, but would add Tinmouth and subtract Landgrove and Peru. Those mountain towns would become part of a six-town Windham-Bennington-1 district, along with Winhall, Londonderry, Stratton and Somerset.
Weston, which is in Windsor County but part of the Taconic & Green School District, would be moved into a newly created Windsor-4 district with Plymouth, Ludlow and Andover.
In Windham County
In Windham County, under the single-member plan, Westminster would be pulled out of the Windham-4 district and placed into its own district with Brookline and part of Rockingham. The remainder of Rockingham, including Bellows Falls, would become its own district.
Putney and Dummerston would become a one-member district, as well, meaning one of its current lawmakers, Democrats Michelle Bos-Lun and Mike Mrowicki, would be forced out.
Windham, presently part of a five-town, two-member district stretching to Rockingham, would become part of a new district including Dover, Jamaica and Wardsboro. That would force out either Rep. Carolyn Partridge, D-Windham, or Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Dover.
Brattleboro would continue to be represented by three districts, and Townshend, Newfane and Marlboro would share a district, as would Halifax, Whitingham and Wilmington.
ALTERNATE PLAN
In the alternate plan, Bennington would be represented by three districts — one including part of Pownal, one with Woodford and Searsburg, and another with Shaftsbury.
Pownal would again be paired with Stamford in a new Bennington-1 district that would include Readsboro.
Winhall would move from its current district into one with Stratton, Wardsboro and Dover. Weston would remain with Londonderry and Jamaica in a new Windham-Windsor district that would add Andover.
The Bennington-2-1 and -2-2 districts would remain two-member districts, as would the current Bennington-4.
Windham, Athens and Grafton would become part of a new Windham-Windsor district along with Chester. That district would have one member, meaning either Partridge or Rep. Thomas Bock, D-Chester, would have to step aside.
The Windham-4 district with Putney and Dummerston would also become a single-member district under the alternate plan.
The architects
The majority plan was drawn up by board members Rob Roper, president of the conservative Ethan Allen Institute, and Jeremy Hansen, a Progressive who previously ran for a House seat, as they found common ground on the equity merits of single-member districts.
The board's minority put forward an alternate plan that would redraw districts a different way, and maintain two-member representation. The House Government Operations Committee, of which Reps. John Gannon of Wilmington and Mike Mrowicki of Putney are members, chose the alternate plan as its starting point when it started work this week.
The current version of a committee bill advancing the progress was unanimously endorsed in a straw poll by members of all three parties on Friday. A vote on the proposal is expected Tuesday.