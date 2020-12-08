Several former staff members of Northern Woodlands magazine are joining to launch Vermont Almanac, an annual publication that tells “Stories From and For the Land.”
The new publication, in print this month, chronicles 12 months of life in rural Vermont — agriculture, nature, the forest industry, hunting, homesteading and more.
The staff includes Virginia Barlow; Shaftsbury native and former Banner columnist Dave Mance III; Patrick White, and Amy Peberdy.
Serving on the board of directors are Marjorie Ryerson, president; Trevor Mance, vice president, and Chuck Wooster, secretary.
MONTH BY MONTHBeginning with October 2019 and ending with September 2020, each month chronicled features a sampling of rural life told in stories by those who work the land and those inspired by it.
Sixty-three Vermonters — including naturalists, foresters, foragers, painters, poets, and photographers — have contributed to the first volume.
The subjects they’ve highlighted include dairy farmers, loggers, maple sugar producers, hemp farmers, saffron producers, and cheese makers, to name a few.
There’s also a sprinkling of historical pieces mixed in. The result is a 288-page bound volume filled with discoveries, musings, mysteries, and practical, hands-on advice.
Along with close, often surprising observations of the state’s fauna and flora, the Almanac provides a platform for those who work the land to reflect on the nature of change.
A few sample article titles — “Haying in the 21st Century,” “A Game Warden’s Perspective on 2020,” “Vermont’s Evolving Apple Industry,” “The Great Vermont Hemp Boom,” “A Changing Forest Industry” — suggest that traditions continue through innovation.
Replete with practical advice, the Almanac will appeal to readers who want to learn how to render bear fat, prune their apple trees, start a flock of sheep, or make a balsam wreath. Recipes run the gamut from pickled ramps to venison ribs to homemade bug spray.
There is, too, space for the transformation of ordinary moments, as in these lines from Leland Kinsey’s poem, “Winter Stay in a Peat Bog”:
At 40 below zero
I can hear the air sizzle
as moisture turns to ice
and now and then a tree will ring
like a bell as it splits
its length.
Vermont Almanac will produce an annual print version each December, with the idea that the volumes will be collectible and provide a record of the land and its people over time.
The staff also will regularly post new content on the website. Copies of the almanac can be ordered through the site, which also provides contact information.
Vermont Almanac is published by For the Land Publishing Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.