ATHENS — It was a Town Meeting full of ties on Tuesday, as voters deadlocked on the issue of the size of the Select Board, effectively killing a move to return the board from five members to its traditional size of three members.
The vote to return to a smaller board was 45-45.
When it came to the special election to fill the two new seats, the two top vote getters in a three-way race each got 60 votes – Sandi Capponcelli and Harold Noyes – with the third candidate, Krista Gay tallying 50 votes. There was a scattering of write-in votes.
Capponcelli and Noyes will serve until next March; both are veteran volunteers in the small town, and also longtime officials: Capponcelli is one of the town’s listers and Noyes spent many years on various school boards serving the tiny town.
Town Moderator David Bemis, who is also chairman of the Athens Select Board, announced the 45-vote tie, after members of the Athens Board of Civil Authority had recounted and recounted and recounted the small slips of paper with either a handwritten “Yes” or a “No.”
As townspeople waited, the small group at the front of the room at the Athens School could be seen recounting and repiling different votes, multiple times.
Bemis said because of the tie, the article was defeated, and the decision to increase the size of the board would stand. Afterwards, Bemis said he thought the vote would be close, but not a tie. ‘“We counted three times,” he said.
The special town meeting had started at 6 p.m., an hour before the polls had closed for the election. There were more than 90 voters, out of a checklist of 270 people, on hand to voice their opinion about the size of the Select Board.
Supporters of the larger board said it would spread the work load of the existing board, which works without an administrative assistant, and also help with the conflicts of interest inherent in a small town.
Resident Wichie Artu said with one person on the current board related to a town employee, she has to recuse herself on many money matters. With a full five members, that problem won’t be so severe.
“We do have conflict of interest issues,” said resident Sherry Maher.
Others urged the townspeople to give a five member board a try, and that the town can always go back to the three-member board next March.
Resident Tim Stevenson urged people who supported returning to the smaller board to tell the people in the room what their thinking was.
People who said they signed the petition asking for the revote, including resident Don Capponcelli, said they were concerned that the town wouldn’t have enough people to fill all the positions, since some positions go unfilled.
Capponcelli, the lister, urged townspeople to volunteer for positions and to stop grousing about those who did volunteer their time.
Too many, she said, “Bitch and moan. More of you need to step to the front,” she said. Capponcelli said if she was elected to the select board, she would resign her position as lister after 25 years, and she asked the crowd for volunteers.
“Who’s going to do it?” she asked.
After the tie vote was announced, most people left the Athens School building, although some waited around for the results of the special election.
With Town Clerk Hannah Regier, members of the Board of Civil Authority started counting the green ballots and shortly afterward announced that Capponcelli and Noyes were the winners.
Bemis, the moderator, had told townspeople at the start of the meeting that if people decided to go back to a three-member board, the two new select board members elected during all-day voting Tuesday would serve 31 days, and then their seats would disappear.