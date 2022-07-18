BRATTLEBORO — A man accused by his victim of stealing a pound of gold, jewelry and gems in 2017 received a one year deferred sentence on the condition he complete a reparative justice program.
David Oliver Rice, who pleaded no contest Monday to one count of petty larceny and one count of exploiting a vulnerable adult, also must repay his victim $50 a month for the next 130 months.
But worse than the financial loss, said Kate Pratt, Rice’s victim, was the loss of hundreds of pictures of her deceased husband, Gary, that she said were deleted by Rice when he stole two computers from her home on Elliot Street.
Because of her own health problems, Pratt spoke to the court via the internet.
“[Gary] spent the last two months of his life not eating anything,” she said. “He was a living skeleton. ... I have no pictures of my husband when he was healthy. I only have a mental image ... I don’t have anything anymore.”
Rice, who was originally charged with nine counts, lived in an apartment in the Pratt’s home and was performing the duties of a personal caretaker when he was accused of taking advantage of his clients.
Court documents show that Rice was initially accused of obtaining cash by forging checks and obtaining goods on Pratt’s account at Brown & Roberts Ace Hardware on Main Street in Brattleboro, and stealing personal items from Pratt.
Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver told the court that Pratt “has every reason” to be unhappy about the dismissal of most of the charges against Rice.
But over the past five years, she said, “time and memories have caused some of the facts in this case to become blurred.”
Shriver also said presenting the charges to a jury might have been “a Pyrrhic victory” without a resolution for Pratt.
“I also want the court to know that over the past five years, I have met with Miss Pratt a number of times and have been completely awestruck and humbled by the grace and the patience that she has shown through a process that has treated her very, very poorly.”
Shriver noted that the resolution of the five-year case was delayed by turnover in the Brattleboro Police Department and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The system has not treated her very well ... Miss Pratt went through at least four Brattleboro Police Department officers who offered varying degrees of help or non-help and then moved on.”
“The fact that it’s been almost five years between crime and resolution sort of suggests a failing on all our parts in terms of timing,” said Windham County Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen, in ruling on the case. “It sounds as though ... the Brattleboro Police Department had a series of turnovers and you ended up getting handed over to four different officers who were doing an investigation.”
Kainen also noted that financial crimes “are often very difficult to put together.”
“It may be that everybody can look at it and say it probably happened, it most likely happened,” he said. “[But] some of those things are not always things which the state will ultimately be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”
While it is hard to put an actual cost on her loss, said Kainen, “The loss of the memories, the pictures, everything that you had of your husband ... you can’t really put a dollar value on. ... Nobody can really make that better. I can’t wave a wand and bring those memories back.”
“I will come through this OK,” said Pratt. “But there are many, many vulnerable people out there. That is my major concern [that] essentially the predator will go on and injure other people, people in a more vulnerable status than I was.”
Kainen noted if Rice completes his deferred sentence and the reparative justice process, his conviction for taking advantage of a vulnerable adult will be “erased from his record.”
However, the petty larceny will remain, said Kainen, and that, hopefully, will be a cautionary note for anyone who hopes to do business with him the future.
“It’s not quite the same as the elderly exploitation, but it’s something which is there,” he said. “I know that you may have wanted a different outcome, and certainly would have been preferable if the outcome could have been delivered to you years ago, rather than today. I understand what you’re saying and I do appreciate your sticking with us and sticking with the process.”
Joshua Atkisson, a staff attorney for the Windham County Public Defender’s Office, said his client over the past five years has been to “innumerable court hearings, status conferences, pre-trials, up to and including a failed jury draw ... last month ...”
“What we have here is the product of years long, ongoing negotiations, review of voluminous evidence ... financial records from multiple institutions, depositions of numerous witnesses over the years,” he said. “What we reached here is a compromise, one that the state can live with, and one that Mr. Rice can live with.”
Atkisson also told the court that his client would disagree with much of what Pratt stated during the hearing.
“Mr. Rice certainly does not agree to all the allegations and conditions made,” said Atkission. “What he’s agreed to is that he exceeded his authority to use the checking account. ... [T]his is what he’ll be able to take responsibility for ...”
Atkisson also noted that during the past five years, his client has not violated any of the conditions imposed upon him by the court.
“I’m just glad we’re coming to a resolution,” said Rice, his only statement to the court.