DOVER — A fourth grader wanted to pledge allegiance to the American flag.
David Kelly said he never had to write an email to a teacher before he questioned why the Pledge of Allegiance wasn't being recited in his fourth grader's classroom at Dover School, why his fourth grader was asked to say it outside of the classroom and why there was no flag in the classroom. He learned that Vermont is one of four states that doesn't require regular recitation of the pledge in public schools.
"I'm a patriot," he said. "I've had relatives in different wars and everything. I know what the flag means. Especially in an American classroom and you're getting funded by American tax dollars, it's not up to you to say the kids can or can't do something."
Email correspondence provided by Kelly shows fourth grade teacher Harry Reisig encouraged Kelly's fourth grader student to say the pledge in front of the flag outside the school rather than in the classroom and called the matter "a personal choice." A subsequent email shows Kelly's fourth grader created a flagpole to display an American flag on the student's desk, which Reisig moved to the student's cubby and said it was distracting the student.
Reisig told the Reformer after speaking with the school principal and student's mother, he didn't have authorization to speak about the issue nor any student actions besides an award or commendation.
"All I can say is that our school flag policy was consistently followed, and that any student who wishes to recite the Pledge of Allegiance is encouraged to do so," Reisig said.
Principal Matt Martyn said there were some conservations about flags.
"That particular teacher has a pretty strong opinion about flags being divisive," Martyn said. "They study various flags and their meaning. It's not generally part of any fourth grade curriculum or any kind of program that we use."
Martyn said the school follows Common Core and national standards.
"In this case, I suspect there may have been some confusion along the way," Martyn said. "As you know, email can be a difficult medium to communicate meaning. The student was 'encouraged' to use the outside flag, if he wasn’t able to find one in his classroom or another location. There are multiple opportunities, in many locations for students and adults to recite the pledge or honor the flags, as a group, or alone, however they see fit. It’s not necessarily part of any specific program, but it is a part of our school culture and, as principal, I intend to continue the tradition when possible."
Martyn said the school proudly displays American and Vermont state flags out on the main flagpoles and in most rooms of the school including classrooms, library, gym, and art and music rooms.
"If any particular room didn’t have a flag, I take responsibility for that," he said. "It is my intention to have an American flag visible in all teaching spaces."
Kelly would like to see an American flag in every classroom at Dover School. And with morning announcements returning to the school, Martyn anticipates American flags will be added to classrooms without them.
Kelly's sixth grader participated in a group assignment to write a persuasive essay. The group proposed having school-wide morning announcements to cover lunch options and birthdays as well as the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
"It's very typical," Martyn said of the pledge being said in schools during morning announcements.
The morning announcements were proposed as a way to build community, Martyn said. He weighed in on several different proposals from the class and felt several students were on the same page about having the announcements.
Having approved the proposal, the first run of morning announcements began this month. School staff were "very supportive" about starting the announcements including the Pledge of Allegiance, Martyn said.
"I heard no complaints, no arguments," he said. "So we'll continue to do it. That's the plan."
The pledge has been a regular part of major events at the school including concerts and graduation. Teachers have also had the option on whether to say it every day in their own classrooms.
Martyn recounted a time when the pledge went unsaid during one of the weekly Morning Sing events and he received some "strongly worded emails" from parents. He said he let them know it wasn't done on purpose.
Never has Martyn received any complaints about doing the pledge, he said.
"It's not to say we won't," he said. "Who knows?"
Since 2018, Dover School has been authorized for the International Baccalaureate (IB) program. Martyn said he can't imagine IB standards or practices saying anything against the pledge nor someone honoring their country, but he believes the program might encourage mindfulness about other flags and other countries.
"The initial concept of the pledge included, 'I pledge allegiance to my flag,'" he said. "It was intended to be a broader pledge ... for any country, any flag."
Like Kelly, Martyn has family members who served in the military. Martyn said the flag holds "a specific meaning" for him related to freedom and service that someone else might not understand.
Martyn is adamant that the American flag and the Pledge of Allegiance were never outlawed in a classroom.
"Schools, I believe, are charged with the burden of seeing multiple sides on everything," he said. "Banning something just gives me a chill."
Having the pledge recited during morning announcements provides a good opportunity to start conversations about why someone may or may not join in, Martyn said.
A Veterans Day School Sing started in Dover when Martyn became principal about six years ago. He said the event has been missed by the school community during the last two years when dealing with COVID-19 protocols.
"But we are hugely supportive of our law enforcement community, our armed services, our veterans," he said. "I just hope people will ask questions instead of jump to conclusions."