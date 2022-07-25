Jasmine Edelglass, 7, from Marlboro, stands near the roadway as vehicles splash them with water on Main Street in Brattleboro after a passing storm causes localized flash flooding on Monday, July 25, 2022. Purchases local photos online.
Sarah Edelglass, 7, from Marlboro, stands near the roadway as vehicles splash them with water on Main Street in Brattleboro after a passing storm causes localized flash flooding on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Wearing their raincoats, Jasmine and Sarah Edelglass, 7, from Marlboro, encourage vehicles to splash them while on Main Street in Brattleboro after a passing storm causes localized flash flooding on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A passing storm on Monday caused a flash flood on Main Street in Brattleboro.
Roxanne Druham, from Kansas City, Mo., wades through the water while walking down Main Street in Brattleboro after a passing storm causes localized flash flooding on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.