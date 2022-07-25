20220725-WATER-RADDER-15.jpg

Jasmine Edelglass, 7, from Marlboro, stands near the road in downtown Brattleboro as vehicles splash water after a passing storm causes localized flash flooding on Monday, July 25, 2022.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
PHOTOS: Having fun in the rain

1 of 15

A passing storm on Monday caused a flash flood on Main Street in Brattleboro.