LONDONDERRY — A local parent warned school officials that the student who brought a BB gun to Flood Brook School on Friday had threatened to shoot her child with a gun in early May.
The parent, who asked not be identified, showed the Reformer correspondence starting with the principal and vice principal on May 3. Three days later, she included the superintendent on emails, letting them know the student announced he would be bringing a gun to school on May 8.
“He may not have threatened anyone [Friday] but the school was made aware of these threats just over 30 days ago,” the parent said in an email to the Reformer. “Our system is broken. Innocent children and teachers are being murdered in one of the few places we should never have to worry about them. SOMETHING has to change.”
In an email to the parent on May 4, Assistant Principal Johanna Liskowksy-Doak said school officials “assessed the situation and do not feel that anyone is in an unsafe situation.” The two students had been having verbal conflicts, according to the email.
In an email to the parent on May 6, Superintendent Randi Lowe said she would ensure there would be “a safe start to school” on May 8.
On Friday night, the parent wrote to the three school officials “in shock.”
“Today’s incident at FBS was with the very child who stated he would bring a gun to school,” she wrote. “Thankfully it was a BB gun. I cannot even find the words to express how upset my child was, the fear she had not knowing it was only a BB gun.
“This could have been prevented and thank God it was only this. I don’t understand how they could have forgotten to check the bag of a child who had threatened to bring a gun to school just over a month ago,” the parent wrote.
In an interview, the parent said her daughter told her she is “sad, mad and feels unheard.”
Lowe told the Reformer she will be “spending time this week gathering further information and using whatever I obtain to inform our future practices.”
“In light of this situation, we will be reviewing our current practices, which may lead us to adjust our school-specific or system-wide protocols,” she said. “Educating our students in a safe learning environment is central to our work at the BRSU, and we want to take whatever steps we can to prevent something like this from happening again in the future.”
On Friday, the Vermont State Police announced an investigation is underway after Principal Amy Harlow reported the incident to state police at about 11:45 a.m. that day. Troopers responded to the school and retrieved the BB gun from school officials, who had located it in a student’s backpack.
“No threats were made in conjunction with this incident, and classes continued without interruption,” police said.
Troopers are working with the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office on this investigation.
Procedures are in place to respond to threats that occur in the BRSU schools. They are “reflective of the new legislation recently passed by the Legislature this session,” Lowe said.
“When a threat is made, we complete a threat screener, and, if warranted, complete a full threat assessment,” she said. “BRSU schools use the Sigma Threat Assessment model, recommended by the Vermont School Safety Center.
Whether a threat is substantiated or not, the internal school team considers the details of the threat and may put supports and/or services in place for students.”
Lowe said the goal is to “keep students safe and provide educational supports to meet needs when they arise.”