BRATTLEBORO — The Florida doctor accused in the murder of a Boston truck driver in Rockingham in 2019 has been returned to Vermont to face charges.
Officials announced late Thursday that Jozsef Piri, 49, of Naples, Fla., had been returned to Vermont by the Windham County Sheriff's Department. He had been arrested on Dec. 16 in Naples, where he had moved earlier this year.
Piri, who is charged with the shooting death of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, is being held without bail, on charges of second degree murder, according to Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown.
Piri is slated to be arraigned in Windham County criminal court on Monday at 1 p.m. According to the Department of Corrections' inmate listing, he is being held at the state prison in Springfield.
Piri shot the truck driver as they were both driving south on Route 103 in Rockingham, according to the affidavit supporting his arrest warrant. Police believe that Piri, who is a gun collector, lowered the back window in his Toyota pickup truck and shot the truck driver with a 9 mm handgun in an act of extreme road rage.
Fonseca-Rivera, who was on his cellphone with a friend at the time, told him there was a driver in front of him that was harassing him, speeding up and slowing down. When Fonseca-Rivera stopped talking, the friend just thought he had lost cell reception, as there was no indication he had been shot.
Piri was on his way back to his Connecticut home from his home in Londonderry.
Vermont State Police first interviewed Piri the day after the Nov. 1 shooting, as his pickup showed up on area surveillance cameras, GPS information and federal license plate readers on Interstate 91.