NAPLES, Fla. — Dr. Jozsef X. Piri waived extradition Friday afternoon during his first appearance in a Florida courtroom after his arrest Thursday morning for the murder of a truck driver in Rockingham, Vt., two years ago.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said that Piri, 49, of Naples, had agreed to return to Vermont. He said Vermont has until Dec. 31 to retrieve him to face second degree murder charges.
Piri is charged with shooting Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, as the two men were driving south on Route 103 in Rockingham.
Piri, who lived in Connecticut, was driving home from his family's vacation home in Londonderry, where he had gone the day before because of well pump problems.
Fonseca-Rivera, who worked for Katsiroubas Bros. produce of Boston, was on his regular Vermont route. He was found about six hours after he was shot, slumped against the driver's side door after trucking company officials notified Vermont State Police that he was missing from his route.
The company gave state police the GPS coordinates of their missing truck, and they found the truck parked in the breakdown lane. GPS showed that the truck had last moved about four hours earlier.
Deputy State's Attorney Brown said that three Vermont State Police detectives who went to Florida to assist with Piri's arrest were en route back to Vermont. He said the detectives "were not equipped" to bring a prisoner back to the state. Those detectives included Detective Sgt. Tyson Kinney, who wrote the affidavit supporting the murder charge, and Lt. Todd Baxter and Detective Sgt. Sam Truex.
Police said Piri and Fonseca-Rivera did not know each other, and Vermont State Police in their affidavit supporting the murder charge described an extreme case of road rage.
At the time of the Nov. 1, 2019, murder, speculation focused on that Fonseca-Rivera had recently gotten out of a federal prison after serving time for drug offenses.
Brown said the responsibility for picking up Piri and returning him to Vermont rests with the Windham County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Mark Anderson said he could not disclose the timing of his return.
"As a matter of safety and security of the extradition, we don’t disclose travel details," Anderson wrote in an email.
Brown said it was likely that Piri would be returned to Vermont within seven days, and not the full two weeks allowed.
Brown said he did not participate in the extradition hearing, and Collier County, Fla., court officials said such hearings are not livestreamed.
Piri and his wife, who is also a doctor, moved to Florida this March from the Hartford, Conn., area. Patients of his described him on social media as a pleasant doctor, with a great bedside manner and a good sense of humor, but noted that he had recently stopped accepting new patients.
Piri, an internist, worked for Physicians Medical Group in Naples, and was arrested at a Publix Grocery store Thursday morning, near his medical office. By Friday, all mention of Piri had been scrubbed from the medical group's website. The police affidavit said that Piri had no previous criminal record.
Second degree murder in Vermont carries a potential life sentence, with a minimum of 20 years to serve.